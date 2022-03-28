Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Demanding that interviews for recruitment in schools be arranged for them, ten women candidates, who claimed to have cleared school service commission exam, held a demonstration outside the main gate of West Bengal Assembly on Monday before being taken away by the police.

Shortly after the House was adjourned in the afternoon, following an ugly fracas among the MLAs, the ten candidates were seen huddling before the Assembly gate, seeking immediate recruitment

Police personnel guarding the prohibited zone initially tried to chase them away, but as the protesters refused to budge, women officers had to lift them and take them to the police van.

"We qualified in SSC exams years ago but are yet to get a call for interview," one of the protesters said.

A police officer said that the women were released later in the day.

