New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 100 per cent saturation of various schemes are being implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding in writing to a query on key improvements in socio-economic parameters in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, after abrogation of Article 370? the Minister said that the government has been working to provide access to the basic amenities of life such as portable water, affordable health care, road connectivity, financial support to vulnerable groups, to realize equality of opportunity and equity of life outcomes through various flagship schemes.

Also Read | Drugs Racket Busted in Delhi: Six Arrested for Selling for Supplying Narcotics to Students via Social Media, Delivery Apps.

"Innovative use of technology has become qua non for targeted intervention for ensuring demographic dividends do not leave out the marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society," Nityanand Rai said.

The Minister said the government has achieved significant milestones in the realm of digital transformation, e-governance, and technology integration over the last four years.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"To provide various G2C online services at the doorstep without visiting the government offices in person and dealing with public officials in public places, the Government of J&K has taken various IT initiatives."

Post abrogation of Article 370, Rai said, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have witnessed profound affirmative and progressive changes encompassing its entire governance - including developmental activities, and security.

He said that the government is fully committed to the "overall development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh."

"It has taken several initiatives for socio-economic development and good governance during last few years by creating a conducive environment for securing the all-round development and bringing peace and prosperity to the people of both the Union Territories," he said.

Counting some of the key improvements in socio-economic parameters, the MoS said progress of 53 projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package 2015 is being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crores by 15 ministries in the Jammu and Kashmir in sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development.

"A total of 32 projects have been completed and substantially completed," he added.

"Seven New Government Medical Colleges have been operationalized, 28 B.Sc Nursing Colleges and 19 B.Sc Paramedic Colleges have been added. 800 more MBBS seats have been added totaling 1,300 seats. Presently 664 PG Medical Seats are available out of which 297 PG seats were added after 2019. However, 1,870 B.Sc. Nursing seats and 125 M.Sc Nursing seats added in Nursing Colleges," MoS Rai said.

The academic session of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has been made operational while the work on AIIMS, Kashmir is going on at optimum speed, Nityanand Rai added.

As per the Minister, 50 new degree colleges have also been established.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 8,086 km of road length was constructed during the last four years. A new milestone has been achieved by the up-gradation of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by way of constructing an 8.45 km long twin tube Qazigund-Banihal tunnel at an estimated cost of Rs 3,127 crore thereby reducing the average time from Jammu to Srinagar from 8-10 hours to 5-6 hours, and reducing the logistic cost of goods and services to the valley," the Minister added in the 25-page reply.

In August 2019, the Central government revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)