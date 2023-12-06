New Delhi, December 6: With the arrest of six people in two operations, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-state drug cartel supplying narcotics to students in the city and its peripherals through social media and delivery apps. The accused were identified as Rudransh Gupta, Lakshay Bhatiya, Girik Aggarwal, Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh, Thiyam Rabikanta Singh and Khalid Zafar, who used to deliver drugs through delivery apps like ‘Porter’ and ‘Wefast’ among others.

In the first operation, specific input was received about a drug syndicate from the northeastern region engaged in supplying high-quality ganja in Delhi-NCR area from a house at DLF Capital Greens, Moti Nagar in Delhi. Noida Drugs Case: Three University Students Sent to Jail After Interim Bail Ends.

“The information further revealed that ganja was being transported from Manipur and Shillong by train and organic ganja from Phuket, Thailand by air,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh and Thiyam Rabikanta Singh were arrested. On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they transport ganja from Manipur to Dimapur via road and then by train to Delhi and organic ganja via flight.

“They further disclosed that they supplied ganja to one of their associates named Rudransh Gupta. At the instance of accused Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh, his partner and co-associate Gupta was arrested and 2.78 kgs of ganja was recovered from his house,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Gupta disclosed that he was involved in the illegal business of drugs for the last two years and he took delivery of ganja from Jashobanta and Chakma, who belong to Mizoram.

The Special CP said, “Gupta was in touch with his clients through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook at various universities. He took orders from his clients on these platforms and delivered through services like ‘Porter’, ‘Wefast’ etc. He took money through UPI in his bank accounts,” said Yadav. Punjab Police Busts Drug Smuggling Racket Operated by USA-based Jasmit Lucky, Arrests Two Persons with 6 Kg Heroin.

In another operation, Bhatiya, Aggarwal and Zafar were arrested and 15 grams of MDMA and 1,200 grams of organic ganja were recovered from their possession. “Bhatiya disclosed that he supplied drugs to university students along with his associate Girik Aggrawal. At the instance of Bhatiya, a co-associate Aggrawal was also arrested,” said the Special CP. Bhatiya used to collect drugs through Aggrawal.

“A raid was conducted and the main source of the contraband and the mastermind of the gang, Zafar was also arrested,” said the Special CP. Bhatiya and Zafar met each other in Amity University, Noida and both are drug addicts. “Later on, they engaged in the business of drug supply to the college students. Bhatiya, after procuring drugs, used to supply to his clients through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook at various universities like NSUT, Delhi and Amity University in Noida,” said the officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).