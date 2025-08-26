New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged that the "ridiculous" raids by the Enforcement Directorate on party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence on Tuesday morning were "100 per cent fake" and a strategy to divert attention from the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education degree.

"These raids are 100% fake because at the time when this matter pertained, Saurabh Bharadwaj was not even a minister. He became a minister two years later. This is ridiculous... These raids are fake and a strategy to divert attention from PM Modi's fake degree issue. This is to threaten the AAP. The AAP has not committed a single rupee of corruption... No matter how many raids are conducted, AAP is 'Kattar Imaandar'... We are not scared of these raids..." Atishi said while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

Atishi further asked why Delhi University did not want to take pride in the PM being their alumni.

"An RTI activist got an order from the CIC that the Delhi University must show PM Modi's degree. Instead of showing the degree, the university went to the High Court against the CIC order... The entire nation wants to know why the university does not take pride in the fact that its student is the Prime Minister... The entire nation was talking about this. To divert attention from this issue, fake ED raids are being conducted at Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence..." she further said.

The ED today conducted searches at the residence of former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case.

The search operations were carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). (ANI)

