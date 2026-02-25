New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A person, who was present in the car at the time of the firing incident in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, detailed the incident, saying the firing took place as soon as the car was started, injuring Sandeep, one of the individuals present in the car.

"We had just come out of a temple around 10.15 pm. It was my car. I was driving. We had just entered my car and had started it when three shots were fired at us. When the rear windscreen cracked, that is when we realised that we were being fired at. One of my friends, Sandeep, who was sitting in the middle of the back, was shot in the back. That's when we sped away.... The PCR arrived on time and took our friend to the hospital..." he said.

Another person in the car raised concerns, saying there is "something fishy," even though there had been no threats.

"This incident happened around 10 pm. I was sitting in the front... We were told that around two or three people fired at us... One of the people with us, Sandeep, got shot... We had not received any threat, but we know that something is fishy. Let's see if anyone takes responsibility for this..." he said.

Earlier, the Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Madhur Verma stated that Deepak Khatri, advocate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed to have received threats from terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Detailed statements are being taken from all those present in the car.

"Deepak Khatri is an advocate. He was accompanied by four companions. They were travelling to ISBT in their car in the Kashmiri Gate area at around 10:30 am. According to preliminary information, three unidentified assailants on a scooter, one of whom was armed, opened fire. One of the companions of Khatri, Sandeep, was shot in the shoulder. He is safe... We are taking detailed statements of Deepak Khatri and his companions. They have reported something like this (that Deepak Khatri received threats from Shahzad Bhatti) ... We are investigating all angles..." he said.

Meanwhile, a firing incident on a car was reported at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

