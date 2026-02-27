Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that Telangana Public Schools would be opened in 100 constituencies across the state (outside Hyderabad city) from this academic year.

All the 100 public schools would be developed similarly to the famous Telangana Public School in Arutla, Manchala mandal of Rangareddy district. All the schools would be equipped with teaching-friendly classrooms, sports grounds, teaching staff, and transport facilities.

Also Read | Santos vs Vasco da Gama, Brazilian Serie A 2026 Free Live Streaming Online.

The Chief Minister on Thursday conducted a review of the Education department at the Command Control Centre. Emphasising that all the government schools in Telangana should be developed as a role model to provide quality education. The Chief Minister made it clear that the government is ready to provide adequate funds to strengthen the education sector.

Directing the engineers to construct government schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area on the lines of corporate schools, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that modern technology should be used in the construction, and the construction of 12 integrated new schools specified under the CURE area should be completed within a year.

Also Read | Maroof Raza Dies: Former Army Officer and Defence Analyst Passes Away at 67.

The officials were also ordered that all the facilities available in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public Schools in the city should be provided in these integrated schools. The Government will not compromise in the upgradation of 164 schools with additional rooms and other facilities to be provided in the 17 schools in the Cure.

The CM suggested a weeklong program on education-related issues during the 99-day program in the schools. The public representatives and officials should visit schools and colleges to find out about the provision of necessary facilities and other issues, and take steps to resolve them.

In the wake of the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the world, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to immediately take necessary steps to provide education on AI from the school level. Organising short-term training classes on AI for teachers and lecturers to keep abreast of the changing technology and honing skills of the students in AI to grab the world of opportunities was discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister asserted that the changes should also be brought to the technical education system.

Further, the CM ordered that AI-based courses be started immediately in polytechnic colleges and ATCs by stopping the outdated courses. Those who completed courses in polytechnics and ATCs should immediately get employment opportunities in various industries, the Chief Minister said that funds will be allocated to all universities in the state.

The CM reminded that Rs. 1000 crore has already been allocated to Osmania University. The Chief Minister ordered the Chairman of the Higher Education Board, Balkishta Reddy, to submit a report on the requirement of funds for the remaining universities.

Reviewing the arrangements for introducing breakfast for students in all government schools from the 2026-2027 academic year, the CM made several suggestions to the officials and representatives of the Hare Krishna Mission regarding the provision of breakfast.

Along with breakfast, milk should be provided to every student, the Chief Minister said, ordering the officials to purchase milk from the government-owned Vijaya Dairy. The officials were also instructed to use technology to ascertain the requirement of calories for students regularly.

A new Kit of books, uniforms, school bags, pens, pencils, sharpeners, colored pencils, geometry boxes, a dictionary, shoes, and socks would be provided to the students. The government will provide sufficient funds for this.

During the meeting, the Telangana Private Schools Fee Regulatory Monitoring Commission submitted its report to CM Revanth Reddy regarding the regulation of fees in private schools. The Commission briefed the CM about the policies implemented in various states in regulating the fees. The Chief Minister instructed District Collectors and DEOs to conduct a visit at the district level and submit a report on fees. At the state level, a committee with a retired judge or retired chief secretary would take final decisions on the fee structure. The CM also suggested that the draft should be kept in the public domain to seek the opinions of students' parents, intellectuals and social workers on the fee structure.

Telangana Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali and members submitted the report on the Telangana education policy to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Education Commission Chairman and members briefed the CM that they visited America, Vietnam and Malaysia and studied the best practices in various countries and states and prepared the report.

The Chairman explained each point in the report at length. CM also expressed his views on the respective issues and made several suggestions. Thereafter, the Chief Minister entrusted the responsibility of preparing a report on the issues that need to be implemented and adopting legislation to the Government Advisor Kesava Rao. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)