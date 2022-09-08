Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) About 1,000 children and youth from Jharkhand have been rescued from different parts of the country since 2019, an official said on Thursday.

Of the total, around 126 children were below 10 years and 359 were in the age group of 11 and 14.

This figure came to the fore during a day-long workshop, organized by the Jharkhand State Child Protection Society (JSCPS) on Thursday at Rural Development Institution, Hehal.

JSCPS director Rajeswari B said that many policies have been framed for children at the national and state level. "Our duty is to bring the policies on ground and make every child aware of their rights," she said.

She added that the purpose of the workshop is to make the society aware on the issues related to child protection and child rights.

UNICEF's Jharkhand head Dr Kanika Mitra said that child trafficking has been a serious problem in the tribal state. "Since 2019, altogether 996 children have been freed from traffickers. The problem of children should be assessed at the panchayat level and solution should be provided accordingly," Mitra said.

Meanwhile, two Jharkhand children have been freed from traffickers in Delhi, an official release said on Thursday.

The children are residents of Jharkhand's Godda district, the release said.

