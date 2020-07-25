Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) The death toll due to coronavirus in Mumbai crossed the 6,000-mark on Saturday, officials said.

Fifty-two coronavirus patients died during the day, which took the death toll in the country's financial capital to 6,033, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Forty of these patients were also suffering from co- morbidities (existing chronic health issues), he said.

Thirty-three of the coronavirus patients who died in the city on Saturday were above 60 years of age whereas four were below 40.

Meanwhile, 1,090 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai during the day, while 617 patients were discharged.

The city has now 23,071 active patients.

The total number of patients reported in the city so far is 1,07,981 and 78,877 of them have recovered.

