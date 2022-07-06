Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as eleven people have been booked by the Telangana police on Tuesday evening.

According to Zaheerabad Deputy superintendent of police V Raghu, a person named Narasimhulu had put up a petition stating that his son, wife, mother and himself were beaten up.

"The accused are Srinivas, Ravi, Gopal, Shekar, Ramulu, Sanganna, Ramchander, Narasimhulu, Mangamma, Shankar and one other person. Citing a personal issue, Narsimhulu's son went to Srinivas's house, on Tuesday said all the accused went to the victim's house at 7 in the morning and beat the victim's Narasimha and his family with the sticks," he said.

"As they were injured after that, they were taken to hospital. The 11 members accused have been arrested and will be produced before court," the police said.

The police said that an SC/ST atrocities case has been registered and the accused are being produced before the court.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

