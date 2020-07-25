Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Eleven COVID-19 deaths and a record single-day increase of 1,120 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said.

With this, the number of positive cases in the state has reached 35,298.

Also Read | India-China Stand-Off | Diplomatic, Military Talks Led to Complete Disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17A, Says Report: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The deaths were reported from Ajmer (6), Kota (3), Jhunjhunu (1) and Nagaur (1), taking total number of fatalities in the state to 613.

Maximum fresh cases were reported from Alwar (313), followed by Jodhpur (271).

Also Read | Total Lockdown in Tripura From July 27 to 30, Door to Door Screenings For COVID-19 Cases.

Ajmer reported 67 cases, Banswara 16, Barmer 56, Bharatpur 29, Bhilwara 46, Bikaner 27, Bundi 12, Chittorgarh 2, Dausa 2, Dholpur 5, Dungarpur 3, Ganganagar 2, Hanumangarh 4, Jaipur 93, Jalore 4, Jhalawar 5, Jhunjhunu 5, Karauli 15, Kota 80, Pali 29, Rajsamand 18, Sawaimadhopur 6 and Udaipur 10.

A total of 25,306 COVID-19 patients have recovered and there are 9,379 active cases in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)