New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Eleven ministries are yet to finalise their sector-specific accessibility guidelines for people with disabilities, the government said on Thursday.

The information was shared by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry with the parliamentary standing committee on social justice and empowerment. The parliamentary panel report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The ministry said the departments of Law and Justice, Consumer Affairs and Telecommunication are following the guidelines of MEITY and MoHUA respective to their domain related to people with disabilities.

"Other than this, five Ministries namely MoHUA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Sports have notified their guidelines in the official gazette and are currently underway of draft and final notification in The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 Rules," the ministry told the parliamentary panel.

The ministry said that the "remaining eleven ministries are at various stages of finalisation of their respective sector-specific accessibility guidelines”.

The Committee, in response, said it finds that while progress has been made in terms of framing Accessible India Campaign (AIC) specific guidelines, training, etc, yet the objectives of the scheme are far from being realised.

"For instance, so far out of the 20 ministries/departments entrusted with the task of formulation of Sector Specific Standards of Accessibility, only nine ministries have done it so far and 11 are yet to finalise their guidelines," the panel said.

The Committee said it would like to stress the fact that AIC seeks to build a truly inclusive and barrier-free environment for People with Disabilities (PwDs) and hence such a lackadaisical attitude of some of the government agencies is "very disheartening".

It urged the department to accord utmost priority to removing any impediments in the successful implementation of the scheme and to continuously remind the remaining departments to finalise their guidelines expeditiously in coordination with the Ministries/states/UTs so as to enable the PwDs to avail the intended benefits seamlessly

Also, the Committee, chaired by MP Rama Devi, said that it has recommended a proactive approach for the exemption of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on aids and appliances for PwDs as such an action would make aids and appliances more affordable.

"The Committee is of the opinion that aids and appliances are essential items for persons with disabilities for their daily mobility to gain access to the opportunities of education, employment or enjoyment of other rights or the discharge of duties as responsible citizens," it said.

"Hence, the committee would like to reiterate their earlier recommendation and urge the Department to continue with sustained efforts to prioritise the removal of GST on aids and appliances, as without them many PwDs would be forced into living a restricted and confined life or in a state of seclusion," the panel said.

