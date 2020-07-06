Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported eleven more coronavirus deaths as 499 fresh cases took the total number of infections in the state to 17,504, officials said.

Four fatalities were reported from Rohtak district, three from Faridabad, two from Sonipat, while one person died in the worst-hit Gurgaon district.

Nuh reported its first COVID-19 death, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the 276 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 101 have been reported from Gurgaon while 95 people have died in Faridabad. These two districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, account for 10,706 of the total infections in the state.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases were Faridabad (123), Gurgaon (109), Rohtak (104), Sonipat (82) and Nuh (13).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,893 while 13,335 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Monday was 76.18 per cent.

