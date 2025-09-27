New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): An eleven-year-old student approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi Government's admission policy for CM SHRI Schools that requires students to undergo an entrance test for entry into Classes 6th, 7th and 8th.

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, contends that the admission test violates Article 21-A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to free and compulsory education and Section 13 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act).

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Cop Harasses 50-Year-Old Content Creator on Instagram After Tracking Her Car Registration Number During PCR Duty Near Ardee City in Haryana, Accused Suspended.

Section 13 of the RTE Act explicitly prohibits the use of any "screening procedure" in school admissions.

Janmesh Sagar, a Class VI student of Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi, had applied for admission to a CM SHRI school for the academic year 2025-26.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India's Fully Indigenous 4G Stack and Over 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL Towers To Boost Digital Connectivity for All Citizens: Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

However, in compliance with a circular dated July 23, 2025, issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi, he was subjected to an entrance test on September 13, 2025.

The petition argues that such tests are unlawful and discriminatory, especially since CM SHRI schools fall under the "specified category" defined in Section 2(p) of the RTE Act, which does not exempt them from the applicability of Section 13.

The petition further highlights that while the Delhi High Court in an earlier case held that the RTE Act does not extend to specified category schools, this interpretation contradicts the mandate of Article 21-A and Section 13 of the RTE Act. Hence, the petitioner has directly moved the Supreme Court.

Through the petition, Janmesh seeks several directions, including a declaration that Section 13 of the RTE Act applies to CM SHRI schools, striking down the July 23, 2025 circular mandating entrance tests, and directing that admissions be conducted through a lottery system rather than screening procedures.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)