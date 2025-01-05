Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) Around 11,000 people from all walks of life attended a programme here on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda, known as the Father of Yoga in the West.

The birth anniversary celebrations began in the morning at Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), Ranchi with a special commemorative group meditation, and later bhajans were sung by Brahmachari Shambhavananda and Kaivalyananada along with Guru puja and yajna at the Shiv Mandir.

Also Read | Security Lapse in Odisha: Drone Accidentally Crashes Close to CM Mohan Charan Majhi During Jharsuguda Visit (Watch Video).

Swami Shraddhananda Giri spoke on 'Paramahansa Yogananda's World Transforming Mission'.

The highlight of the day was a 'bhandara' (feast) for devotees as well as people from the city of Ranchi and neighbouring villages, YSS said in a statement.

Also Read | Patna School Holiday: Cold Wave Grips Bihar, Schools To Remain Closed Till January 11 in Patna District.

The celebrations concluded with a special meditation in the evening.

The spiritual organisation founded by Swami Yoganandaji marks his birth anniversary every year with meditation, kirtans, and 'bhandara'.

"Like every year, locals and other visitors, who got to know about the 'bhandara' through word-of-mouth, participated in large numbers. It commenced at noon and went on till late afternoon as there was a long queue and scores of YSS devotees served prasad of khichdi, chutney, and laddoo to the guests...Around 11000 people were served today," he said.

On January 3, the YSS ashram conducted various activities, including feeding the poor and needy inmates of the colony for leprosy-affected people in Ranchi, and has plans to distribute blankets in the same place on January 10.

Paramahansa Yogananda, founder of two organisations -Yogoda Satsanga Society of India and Self-Realisation Fellowship, belongs to the line of gurus whose message is universal transcending nations and religions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)