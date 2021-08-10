Srinagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,22,771 on Tuesday with 113 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 4,392 as two more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported from the Jammu division and 73 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 38, followed by 10 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 1,298 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,17,081 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.

There are 37 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

