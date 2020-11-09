Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday recorded 115 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking its case count to 15,249, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 237, a medical bulletin said.

There are 902 active cases in the city, it said.

Eighty-six patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 14,110, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,16,839 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 1,00,898 samples have tested negative, while reports of 122 are awaited, the bulletin said.

