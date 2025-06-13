Bengaluru, June 13 (PTI) The Karnataka government has signed 115 MoUs over the last two years, attracting investments worth Rs 6,57,660 crore, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Friday.

These investments are projected to generate approximately 2,32,771 jobs across the state, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather News: Scorching Heat Intensifying in State, Sriganganagar at 49.4 Degrees Celsius, Pre-Monsoon Storms and Rain Could Bring Relief.

The Minister was speaking to reporters launching the department's two-year progress report titled "Driving the Next Leap", highlighting the key achievements and initiatives of the Industries and Infrastructure Departments.

Patil emphasised that the newly introduced Industrial Policy 2025–30 is poised to attract Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: As Air India AI171 Black Box Is Recovered, Here's What Flight Data Recorders Reveal in Crash Investigation.

He reaffirmed Karnataka's leadership in securing capital investments from both domestic and global players.

"During the Invest Karnataka – Global Investors Meet held in February, 98 companies signed MoUs worth Rs 6,23,970 crore. Furthermore, 1,101 companies received state-level approvals for proposed investments of Rs 4,03,533 crore, expected to generate nearly 6 lakh jobs," he added.

Underlining the government's focus on balanced regional development, Patil said, to drive equitable growth across Karnataka, the department has extended enhanced incentives to attract investments in backward districts and taluks.

This has led to 75 percent of job creation taking place outside Bengaluru, with 45 percent concentrated in North Karnataka.

Further outlining the development of several major projects aimed at transforming Karnataka into a hub for innovation and sustainability, the minister said, among these is a Knowledge, Innovation, and Sustainability-based 'KWIN City', coming up along the Doddaballapur–Dabaspete corridor with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

To support the growth of emerging technologies such as AI, data analytics, and fintech, Patil spoke about plans for a 'SWIFT City', to be developed over 1,000 acres near Bengaluru.

Noting that Karnataka, through a collaboration with Microsoft, has launched a single-window international investor platform, integrating over 100 services across 30 departments to streamline investor facilitation, the minister said, the state recently hosted ‘Utpadana Manthana', a focused consultation with industry leaders to bolster 6 identified manufacturing clusters.

Bengaluru is rapidly emerging as Asia's leading Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the aviation sector, he said, companies such as Tata, Indigo, and Lockheed Martin have committed investments of Rs 1,460 crore, Rs 1,100 crore, and Rs 500 crore respectively in MRO infrastructure.

The state is also developing a series of sector-focused industrial parks, including: Pharma Park in Srinivaspur, Kolar; Solar Cell Park in Vijayapura; Drone Park in Chitradurga; Mega Logistics Park near Dabaspet (Hanumantapura); Deep-Tech Park at Jangamakote, Sidlaghatta taluk; and Startup Park across 200 acres in Hubballi, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)