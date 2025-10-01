Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that a combined package amounting to more than Rs 2000 to 2500 crore will be provided as compensation, as crops have been damaged in an area of 10 lakh hectares in the state due to excessive rainfall in four districts of the State.

At a press conference in Kaaburagi on Tuesday, Karnataka CM said, "After the aerial survey, I had a lengthy discussion with the Ministers, MLAs, and officials, reviewing the situation in the four districts: Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapur, regarding the flood situation."

The Chief Minister further said that 117 villages across the four districts are in "distress", and 80 care centres have been opened. Siddaramaiah noted that the water released from Maharashtra, combined with excessive rainfall in all four districts, has increased the level of disaster and distress.

"It is estimated that crops have been damaged in an area of 10 lakh hectares in the state. This may increase further. It will be clear after the joint survey is completed. Currently, the joint survey has been completed in only 5 lakh hectares. As soon as the survey is completed, the money will be transferred to the accounts," Siddaramaiah assured.

Siddaramaiah further revealed that around 95 percent of crops have been damaged in eight districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgiri, Bidar, Raichur, Gadag, Kalaburagi, and Dharwad.

The Chief Minister further stated that a combined package from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the state government, amounting to more than Rs 2000 to 2500 crore, will be provided as compensation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, along with senior party leaders, visited flood-affected areas in Bidar on Monday, where farmers are facing distress due to heavy rains and the release of water from Maharashtra reservoirs.

Speaking to ANI, BY Vijayendra said, "I, along with our LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, our senior MLAs and former minister Prabhu Chauhan, are visiting the affected areas of Bidar. Famers are in great distress due to heavy rains, since water has been released from Maharashtra reservoirs." (ANI)

