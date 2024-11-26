Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that security forces have destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.

He said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard and efforts are underway to identify those behind the cultivation.

"Well done Kangpokpi Police, CRPF, & district administration for carrying out the poppy destruction drive near Makhan village, Saitu sub-division, Kangpokpi district today," he wrote on X.

"Despite recent resistance by Kuki militants, the team successfully destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation today. Let it be clear to those attempting to exploit the situation to expand poppy cultivation: the state and central governments are closely monitoring their activities, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to eradicate every last poppy plant," Singh said.

"An FIR has been lodged at Sapermeina police station to identify the cultivators and ensure strict action," he added.

The development came days after Makhan Village Authority demanded that the state government take action against poppy planters who allegedly manhandled a team of police personnel and volunteers who went to destroy poppy cultivation in 'Liangmei Naga lands' in the district.

The village authority, in a statement, said that on November 20, the Makhan village volunteers along with the Additional SP and his team of police personnel were confronted by armed men when they went to destroy poppy cultivation in the hill areas of Kangpokpi district.

"The poppy planters, i.e. some Kuki groups wielding guns and weapons, rushed towards the volunteers and the police team and then damaged the equipment and hardware brought to cut the poppy plants, thereby incapacitating the mission," it added.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The village authority had also demanded that those responsible be arrested within four days. Singh had assured them of all action against poppy cultivators and their accomplices.

