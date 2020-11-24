Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 24 (PTI) Twelve persons allegedly involved in phishing have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the cybercriminals from villages in different police station areas on Monday, Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

Twenty-two mobile phones, 32 SIM cards, nine passbooks, eight ATM cards, two cheque books, one laptop, an SUV, a motorcycle and a scooter were seized from their possession, he said.

