Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The Election Commission of India on Wednesday declared the poll schedule for 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh getting vacant later this month.

The term of 12 MLCs, including UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Chairman of UP Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, is coming to an end on January 30.

In a statement issued here, UP's Chief Electoral Officer A K Shukla said the notification for the biennial elections will be issued on January 11.

Polling will be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be done on that day itself.

Nominations can be filed till January 18 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 19, and withdrawal of names can be done till January 21.

