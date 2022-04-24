Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) With the addition of 12 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,965, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,608, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

