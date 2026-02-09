Mumbai, February 9: A cab driver had a miraculous escape on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near Wakad on Sunday, February 8, after unsecured iron rods from a tempo pierced through the rear window of his vehicle. Although the car sustained heavy structural damage, a major tragedy was averted as the driver was the sole occupant and no passengers were seated in the back at the time of the impact.

The incident occurred when a tempo carrying construction materials applied sudden brakes. Due to the lack of proper securing, the heavy iron rods surged forward, shattering the rear glass of the following cab and impaling the cabin. The rods traveled deep into the vehicle, highlighting the extreme danger posed by improperly loaded commercial vehicles on the busy highway. Pune Accident Caught on Camera: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Car in Joy Nest Society (Watch Video).

The aftermath of the crash was captured in a horrific video that has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the iron rods resting exactly where passengers would have been seated, underscoring how fortunate it was that the cab was not carrying commuters at the time.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion near the Wakad-Balewadi area as onlookers stopped to witness the wreckage. While the cab was heavily damaged, the driver escaped without physical injuries. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam Continues After Tanker Overturned Near Adoshi Tunnel, Hundreds of Vehicles Seen Stuck (Watch Videos).

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, transporting cargo that extends beyond the body of a vehicle is a punishable offense. This incident has prompted renewed calls for the Highway Police to take stricter action against transporters who fail to secure heavy loads, as such negligence continues to put the lives of light vehicle drivers at risk.

