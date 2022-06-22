Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 12 prisoners of the Agra central jail have passed the annual class 10th and 12th Uttar Pradesh board exam in the recently announced exam results, as per a jail official.

The UP Board announced the results of classes 10 and 12 on June 18.

According to the official, the prison administration has a library in place for the prisoners to study and also provides them with books to study.

"In class 10th, 3 prisoners grabbed first division rank, 6 got second division. In class 12th, all three prisoners have got second division," said VK Singh, Senior Superintendent, Agra Central Jail on Wednesday.

"There are also some educated prisoners who teach others. In jail, we have a library for the prisoners to study. Prison administration also provides all the books to them," he added.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, one of the prisoners who passed the exam, credited the shooting of the movie 'Dasvi' for his motivation to study.

"I got motivated to study after the film 'Dasvi' was shot in the jail where a prisoner cleared board exams. It is a moment of happiness for us to pass the exam living behind the bars. This will motivate other prisoners as well," he said. (ANI)

