Muzaffarnagar, Mar 28 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in this district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) AK Srivastava told reporters that based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police have registered a case against the accused and have arrested him.

Also Read | Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 Not To Impact Agriculture Sector, Says Power Minister RK Singh.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)