Mumbai Police has arrested a 42-year-old man who raped a 16-year-old girl. Police told that the matter came to light when the girl became pregnant. Senior Officer of Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Arjun Rajane said that they have arrested the accused and he will be produced in the court soon. Police said that the accused is the second husband of the girl’s mother. The woman has done three marriages, she has been with the third husband and the victim is the daughter of the first husband. Thane Shocker: Man Assaults Wife, Throws Her Out of Moving Autorickshaw After Quarrel; Booked

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | A minor girl was raped by her 42-year-old father Insan Husain Shaik. Police have registered a case against the accused U/s 376,376(N) of IPC & under POCSO Act. The accused was arrested, matter came to light after the minor girl was found pregnant: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

