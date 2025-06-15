Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl sustained injuries after she fell when the harness rope snapped during a zipline ride in Manali, officials said on Sunday.

The video of the girl, Trisha Bijwe, falling from the zipline had gone viral on social media platforms.

Also Read | Bihar: Woman Constable Shot at by Male Colleague in Kaimur District Over Money Dispute.

Trisha, a resident of Maharashtra's Nagpur, was visiting Manali with her family last week, when the incident happened.

According to officials, Trisha was midway on the zipline when the harness rope broke. She fell from around 30 feet height onto a gorge with boulders, sustaining serious injuries.

Also Read | Delhi: Counterfeit Racket Busted, Clothes and Perfumes With Forged Labels of 'Louis Vuitton' Recovered.

The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, from where they were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. She was later taken to a private hospital in Nagpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manali KD Sharma said both the parties involved reached a mutual understanding and no formal case was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)