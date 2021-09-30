Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Punjab's food and civil supplies department on Thursday said it has seized 12,000 bags of rice illegally stored at a mill in Kapurthala.

The department's team conducted a raid at the rice mill and seized 12,000 bags of rice, food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said in a statement here.

The miller used to sell this rice meant for public distribution to private millers in other states, claimed the minister.

Ashu said anyone found involved in such illegal act will be strongly dealt with.

