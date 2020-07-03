Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): A total of 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities were reported in Telangana on Thursday.

Among 5,356 samples tested, 1,213 resulted in COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

So far, the total number of fatalities reported were 275, said the state government.

According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases recorded in the state is 18,570.

A total of 9,069 people have been Cured/Discharged from hospitals and 275 Deaths due to coronavirus in the State. At present, 9,226 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated in different hospitals. (ANI)

