Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted the success of a skill development and job centre in Mumbai's Kandivali, which has facilitated 12,400 job placements in just six months of its being in operation.

Goyal mentioned that the centre offers various skill training programmes, and recently, 2,500 people applied for over 5,000 vacancies available.

While addressing the media during the 15th Rozgar Mela, where over 51,000 youth were appointed to various posts in the Central Government, Goyal noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved from being the 11th largest economy to the 5th largest and expressed his confidence in the country becoming the third-largest economy in the world in the next two to two and a half years.

"We started a skill development centre and job centre six months ago in Kandivali and ever since, 12,400 people have got jobs... People are being taught various skills... Yesterday, 2,500 people arrived for applications over 5,000 vacancies," the Union Minister said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving fast. We have become the fifth-largest economy, and in the next two to two and a half years, we will become the world's third-largest economy. All people in India will be able to serve in various ways for their growth. Today, more than fifty-one thousand are in the fifteenth Rozgar Mela. I congratulate all of them who have had the opportunity to serve in the government," he added. Goyal also pointed out the increasing employment in both the private sector and self-employment, driven by schemes such as Mudra Yojana, Start-up India, and Stand-up India. He stated that youth across the country are starting their businesses with enthusiasm, reflecting the new energy and innovation in the job market.

"Simultaneously with this, employment in the private sector is also increasing rapidly. Even in self-employment today, it is being seen that there is a lot of enthusiasm among youth. Crores of people are starting their work under the Mudra Yojana... With new energy from initiatives like Start-Up India and Stand-Up India, young people are highlighting new ideas, innovations, thinking, and ways of doing things. So, Work is going on in many directions, so that today everyone is getting a good opportunity to work... I believe that today, there is respect for talent and skills in the country... This is a symbol of the increasing strength of the country," Goyal stated.

In a separate comment, Goyal addressed the Supreme Court's reprimand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his remarks on Veer Savarkar, stating that the public had already rebuked Gandhi, as evidenced by his repeated election losses.

"The public has also rebuked him as he faced loss thrice in Lok Sabha elections and numerous Assembly elections... We come from Maharashtra and we are proud of the valour of Veer Savarkar... The Maharashtrian public gave a befitting reply to the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the previous elections for such actions of theirs, and everyone saw that," the minister stated.

Gandhi was summoned by the court as an accused in December last year over his speech at a press conference, where he allegedly said that Savarkar was a servant of the British and that he took a pension from the British.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court warned Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi not to make controversial remarks against freedom fighters in the future, or else he would have to "face consequences." (ANI)

