New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): A total of 1,257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday and 727 more patients have recovered from the virus.

The death toll in the national capital has risen to 4139 with eight more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government.

The total count of cases now stands at 1,47,391 including 1,32,384 recovered/discharged/migrated patients.

Delhi conducted 5,356 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,084 Rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,23,845 tests done so far.

Across the country, a total of 22,68,675 cases have been reported so far. Of these 15,83,489 have recovered and there are 6,39,929 active cases. (ANI)

