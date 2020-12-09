Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,279 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 8,96,563 and the toll to 11,900.

The day also saw 3,218 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban, with 728 cases, topped the state in the number of fresh infections.

Cumulatively 8,96,563 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,900 deaths and 8,61,588 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 23,056 active cases, 22,791 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 265 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also topped the list in number of deaths, accounting for 13 fatalities, followed by Dakshina Kannada (2), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Kalaburgai, Mysuru and Tumakuru (1 each).

All the deceased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), the bulletin said.

Among districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 728, Mysuru 71, Mandya 40, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkaballapura 34 each, Tumakuru and Shivamogga 33, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,75,891 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,215 and Ballari 38,407.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 3,54,004 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,882 and Ballari 37,632.

A total of over 1,19,79,471 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,01,058 were tested on Wednesday alone. PTI

