Medininagar, Jan 10 (PTI) At least 13 people were arrested in connection with the alleged attack on the vehicle of BJP legislator Pushpa Devi in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

An FIR against 40 persons in connection with the case has already been filed in Chhatarpur police station, he said.

The vehicle, in which Devi and her husband Manoj Kumar Bhuiyan were travelling, was allegedly attacked by commercial vehicle drivers, who had blocked the four-lane road at Udaigarh on Tuesday in protest against the recent legislation concerning hit-and-run incidents.

Bhuiyan lodged an FIR in this regard and alleged that agitators pelted stones on their vehicle in which two security guards were injured.

Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI that named FIR has been lodged against 40 people in this connection.

