Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Thirteen cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, have joined the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and other defence training academies in the past two months.

Punjab Employment Generation Minister Aman Arora on Friday said this feat brings the total number of cadets, who have joined the various defence training academies since Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government came to power, to 66.

These positive results are a testament of the state government towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youth, who aspire to join the defence services, said an official release.

Arora informed that eight cadets -- Armaanpreet Singh, Keshav Singla, Suryavardhan Singh, Fatehvir Singh, Suryansh Thakur, Bhavteveer Singh, Raghav Sharma and Sahil Sharma -- joined the NDA, Khadakwasla (Pune), for the NDA-153 Course.

Aniket Sharma joined the Cadet's Training Wing (CTW) at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, while Manas Taneja joined the CTW at Secunderabad in Telangana for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-52 Course.

Vasu Mehta joined the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal. Jaskaran Singh too joined the AFA, while Prashant Kumar joined the 92 RVYO (Remount Veterinary Young Officer) Course at Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College, Meerut.

MRSAFPI Director Major General Ajay H Chauhan said there are five more cadets of the institute who are awaiting joining letters for the course to commence in March 2025.

