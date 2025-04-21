Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): As many as 14 people, including 13 children, were admitted to a hospital after being bitten by stray dogs in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Sunday, a health official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Yogesh Sharma, an epidemiologist at Khandwa District Hospital, said that all 14 were brought to the hospital from the Khan Wali Shah area in Khandwa District.

Also Read | AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: BSEAP Likely To Declare Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at bse.ap.gov.in, Know Time and Other Details.

"A total of 14 cases have been reported after the stray attacked them in the Khan Wali Shah area in Khandwa. There are 13 children and a 60-year-old woman who were attacked by the dog. All of them were brought to the hospital for treatment," the doctor said.

He further said that 13 children and one elderly woman were admitted to the surgical ward and are undergoing treatment for the injuries caused by the dog bites.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2025: Check Date and Time, How to Download Scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in and SMS.

"Nine had category three bites, and the remaining five kids were in the two-bite category. All of them are out of danger. Five children were below 5 years, and other childrens were also under 10 years. As told by the local, all 14 have been bitten by the same dog in the area," he added.

Earlier in January, taking serious note of the rising incidents of stray dog attacks on children, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Local Government and Rural Development Departments to conduct a census of stray dogs in all cities.

"The reports of stray dog attacks on children have been brought to the commission's attention through media sources," Kanwardeep Singh, the Chairman of the child protection body said in a press release.

The Chairman further informed that he has written to the Administrative Secretaries of the Punjab Local Government Department and the Rural Development & Panchayat Department, urging them to implement the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, as notified by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, on March 10, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)