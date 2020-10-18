Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 476 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 1,27,630.

So far, 4,012 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Ludhiana (67), Hoshiarpur (64) and Jalandhar (54).

There are 5,735 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 958 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection on Sunday, taking the number of cured people to 1,17,883.

Twenty-three critical patients are on ventilator while 145 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 23,21,084 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

