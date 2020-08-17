Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,170, officials said.

There are 1,313 active cases in the state while 2,797 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection so far, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Also Read | Onam 2020: KSRTC to Operate Special Bus Services to Kerala From August 24.

Eighteen patients have died due to COVID-19 and 40 have migrated out of the state.

Of the 13 fresh cases, six were reported from Solan, three from Chamba and two each from Una and Kangra, Jindal said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 17 Prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail Test Positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 77 patients -- 21 in Chamba, 17 in Sirmaur, 12 in Mandi, nine in Una, eight in Hamirpur, four in Shimla and three each in Kangra and Bilaspur -- recovered from the infection on Monday, he added.

Solan has reported the highest number of active cases in the state at 361, followed by 168 in Kullu, 134 in Sirmaur, 124 in Kangra, 120 in Mandi, 104 in Una, 97 in Chamba, 65 in Hamirpur, 61 in Shimla, 62 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)