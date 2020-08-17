Dhanbad, August 17: As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive. Also Read | ‘PM-CARES For Right to Improbity’: Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack on Narendra Modi After PMO Denies Info on COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"The infected inmates have been isolated. Doctors are monitoring their condition," Maheswaram said. There are total 935 prisoners in the jail as on date. Also Read | Facebook Officials, Including Ankhi Das, to be Summoned by Delhi Government's Peace and Harmony Committee For ‘Ignoring Hate Speeches of BJP Leaders’.

Earlier, many inmates in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Godda District Jail and Dumka Central Jail in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

