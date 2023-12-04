Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) At least 13 people were killed in a gun-battle between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Odisha: Wild Elephant Trample Two Farmers to Death in Khordha District.

"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district said.

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congratulates Him for Election Victory (Watch Video).

Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)