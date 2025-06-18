Shimla, June 18 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy sustained injuries after being hit by a police vehicle escorting a VIP in the suburbs of Shimla city on Wednesday evening, police said.

The boy, identified as Vishvas Rai from Junga area, was hit near Sanjauli Gurudwara, when he suddenly ran onto the road while the vehicles were passing, police claimed.

The escort vehicle immediately rushed the boy to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla, where he is receiving treatment for a minor leg injury, they added.

Meanwhile, Shimla Superintendent of Police has issued a clarification after some media platforms reported that the boy was hit by the Chief Minister's motorcade.

The motorcade of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was returning to Shimla after attending some programmes in Theog, had also crossed Sanjauli on Wednesday evening.

"It has come to our attention that certain media platforms are circulating incorrect information suggesting that the vehicle involved was part of the Chief Minister's carcade. It is hereby clarified that no vehicle from the Chief Minister's carcade was involved in this incident," the Shimla SP's statement said.

