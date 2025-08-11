Bargarh (Odisha) [India], August 11 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl allegedly died due to self-immolation in Odisha's Bargarh on August 11, police said.

The victim was admitted to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

"Investigation is going on, and as per law, action will be taken. 3-4 teams have been formed and interrogation is going on... The girl has died and her postmortem is going on," IG Northern Range Himanshu Lal said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Congress President Bhakata Charan Das said such incidents are repeatedly happening, but the government is not taking any steps.

"It happened in Bargarh and Baleshwar, and in Navrangpur, one girl committed suicide after being blackmailed. These incidents are ongoing, and the government is not taking any steps. In such a situation, we are fighting back and sending our people to every place," Das said.

BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar also said that Odisha is trying to achieve the status of the "crime capital" under the BJP government.

"The rate at which girls are being killed, raped, and murdered is alarming. Today, an incident has come to light where a 13-year-old girl from Bargarh has been burnt and is now struggling for her life. These cases are increasing because the government is not taking any action against the perpetrators. The police inaction has led to strengthening the mindset of the criminals," BJD leader said.

Odisha has recently witnessed a spike in the incidents of self-immolation. It marks the fourth such case in a month, each involving a young girl.

Earlier on August 7, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of a girl from Pattamundai in Kendrapara, who allegedly set herself on fire after her appeals for justice went 'unheard.'

Patnaik, who is the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly, hit out at the BJP government, saying that three girls of the state died within a month due to an "apathetic" administration that failed to hear their screams at every turn.

"Deeply saddened and anguished to know that another girl from Pattamundai, Kendrapara, has set herself on fire in desperation after her pleas for justice fell on deaf ears yet again. My condolences to the young girl and prayers are with the family members in their hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss," Patnaik said in a post on X.

The remarks came after the death of a girl who allegedly died by self-immolation in Kathiapada village of Kendrapara district.

Earlier, a student of FM Autonomous College, Balasore, reportedly set herself on fire. Days later, a minor girl from Balanga in Puri district also allegedly died due to self-immolation. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi but succumbed during treatment. (ANI)

