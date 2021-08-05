New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) As many as 1,340 cases of crime against children by caretakers and in-charges of juvenile homes were registered in the country between 2017 and 2019, the government said.

In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data from the National Crime Records Bureau of crime against children in juvenile homes by caretakers and in-charges.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman, Her Family Members Booked After Husband Ends Life Alleging Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

According to the data, 1,340 such were registered under the Juvenile Justice Act between 2017 and 2019.

In 2017, as many as 278 such cases were registered. The number rose to 650 in 2018 and then declined to 412 in 2019.

Also Read | AP SSC Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM, Students Can Check Class 10 Scores Online at bse.ap.gov.in.

Seventy-five in-charges and caretakers have been convicted in cases related to crime against children in juvenile homes under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to the data shared by Irani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)