New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed that 136 people have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act between 2019 to 2021.

Speaking at the Upper House, MoS Rai said that 136 people have been arrested during the three-year period between 2019 to 2021 under the Official Secrets Act and 2 persons have been convicted till date.

In a written reply earlier today, MoS Rai informed Rajya Sabha that 481 cases have been reported to Delhi Police regarding false promises by touts to tourists in the national capital in 2022 and current year till July 15.

MoS Rai said, "The cases reported to Delhi Police for false promises by touts include cheating, overcharging etc. and are registered under the Delhi Prevention of Touting & Malpractices Against Tourists Act, 2010. During the last one year and current year (upto 15/07/2023), 481 cases have been reported, out of which 61 cases have concluded into conviction and 01 case into acquittal."

"264 Delhi police personnel have been trained so far. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Tourist Police has been prepared and issued," MoS Home Rai added. (ANI)

