Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Latehar district administration in Jharkhand on Monday allotted land to 14 former Naxalites who had surrendered under the government's rehabilitation policy.

Latehar Deputy Commissioner Utkarsh Gupta said the land distribution was part of the official rehabilitation package and that other benefits were also being processed.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Records 1.61 Crore Tourists in 2025; LG Manoj Sinha Hails Recovery After Pahalgam Terror Attack and Floods.

"Today, we have given land allotments to 14 people who have surrendered from the Naxal movement. We have taken this action under the government's rehabilitation package. The remaining benefits are also in process. Some benefits have already been given, and some are in the pipeline," Gupta told ANI.

One of the surrendered former Naxalites, Kapil Prasad, said they had laid down arms in February last year under the government policy and were now receiving support to rebuild their lives.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Lover, Sold Across Hotels and Spa Network; 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

"We surrendered in February last year under the government's policy. Under this, land has been allotted to us. We are getting more benefits after surrendering. I appeal to all my comrades who are still in the jungle to come and join the mainstream, live among society like us, and experience the same joy we are experiencing," Kapil Prasad told ANI.

Another former Naxalite, Chandan Kumar, said he joined the movement out of anger and a desire for revenge, but later chose to surrender for a better future.

"I joined it out of anger and revenge. But I decided to surrender because I wanted to live a good life. Now, I am getting all the benefits of the surrender policy. So far, I have got land and money. I have sent my children to study," he said.

The Centre has resolved to put an end to Naxalism in India by the end of March this year.

In December 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh would become the most advanced tribal region in the country over the next five years and reiterated that the country would be free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)