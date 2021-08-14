Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,70,186 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 9,657.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Gurugram and two each from Panchkula and Palwal, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Panipat, the bulletin stated.

There are 654 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,59,875 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, it said.

