Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Two police officers of the Haryana Police have been selected for the President's Police Medal for distinguished service this Republic Day, while 12 others will get Police Medal for their meritorious service.

As per a Haryana Police spokesperson, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk and ADGP Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar have been selected to be awarded.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Angrej Singh DSP Headquarter Narnaul, Arun Deswal Sub-Inspector 5th Battalion HAP Madhuban, Suresh Kumar SI Rohtak, Kulwinder Kaur Lady SI State Crime Branch, Hardev Singh ESI Police Headquarter, Joginder Singh ASI Haryana Power Utility, Amit Kumar ASI State Vigilance Bureau, Parveen Kumar ASI Charkhi Dadri, Deepak Kumar, ASI Karnal, Didar Singh ASI Panchkula, Harish Kumar SI Panchkula and Joginder Singh ESI Ambala.

The Police officers were congratulated by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava.

"It is a great honour for the entire police force. The recognition of outstanding services at the national level would further boost their morale as well as of others in the state police force," he said. (ANI)

