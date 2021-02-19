Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) Assam reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 2,17,344 and the toll in the pandemic increased to 1091 with one more death reported on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam.

A total of 3950 health workers were administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine during the day, it said.

The cumulative total of the first dose of vaccines administered so far is 1,34,734, while 8021 beneficiaries have received the second dose so far for the health workers. A total 3737 frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose in the second round of vaccination.

There was no case of any adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported during the day.

The current death rate is 0.50 per cent while 1347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons, the bulletin said.

The 14 new cases include six from Kamrup Metropolitan and two each from Nalbari and Tinsukia districts.

The new cases were detected out of 13,301 tests with a positivity rate 0.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 267 and they are undergoing treatment at different COVID hospitals in the state, it said.

The total tests conducted so far have reached 67,27,393 including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test, it said.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 11 while the recovery rate in the state is currently 98.76 per cent.

The total recovered patients so far is 2,14,639 and three migrated out of the state, the bulletin added.

