Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) With the addition of 14 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,506, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Western Disturbance Very Likely To Affect Western Himalayan Region; Hailstorm Over Madhya Maharashtra.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in Green, Sensex Up by 117 Points, Nifty Rises by 39 Points.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,878 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,429, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)