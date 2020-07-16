Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as 14 priests of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, said Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive officer, TTD.

Singhal also held a meeting with temple priests, health and vigilance officials today.

On July 14, Singhal held 'Dial your EO' programme at TTD administrative building conference hall wherein the EO addressed the devotees and media and informed that 91 TTD employees have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 35,451 COVID-19 cases including, 16,621 active cases, 18,378 recovered and 452 deaths so far. (ANI)

