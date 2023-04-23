Dehradun, Apr 23 (PTI) All 14 trekkers, including 13 foreigners and one Indian, who were trapped in an avalanche near the Pindari Glacier in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, reached Kapkot safely on Sunday, an official said.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said here that on receiving the information about trekkers, their team left from Bageshwar on Saturday, bypassing the challenges of extreme conditions and heavy snowfall and safely brought the trekkers to Kapkot.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Minor Girl Killed by Father, Grandfather Over Love Affair, Body Thrown in River.

They all are in good health, SDRF said.

Shikha Suyal, District Disaster Management Officer, Bageshwar, said on April 3, the team, which set out on a month-long trek towards the Milam Glacier, got trapped in an avalanche near the Pindari Glacier on the night of April 20.

Also Read | Maharashtra Farmers Protest: All India Kisan Sabha to Stage 3-Day March to State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s Office in Ahmednagar.

He told that all the members of the team escaped by taking cover under a rock. However, their belongings were buried in the avalanche.

He said the team members had satellite phones through which they sought help from the district administration and the company operating their trek. However, in the meantime, the party started descending and reached Phurkia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)